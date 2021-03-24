Bluaqua revolutionizes filter technology to provide safer and healthier drinking water

In recent years, concerns about the quality of drinking water supply have become more and more prevalent, and as a result, people have become more aware and grateful for the water filters that are included with their refrigerators’ water dispensers.

When searching for a filter that fits a particular appliance it is important to remember that not all filters are the same. Most filters simply reduce chlorine and improve taste, while other filters will also remove harmful contaminants, such as heavy metals, pesticides, and even pharmaceuticals. Bluaqua refrigerator water filter 1 replacement for Whirlpool Refrigerator EDR1RXD1 is a great choice with state-of-the-art technology.

Bluaqua water filter removes contaminants ranging from heavy metals to pesticides, which makes it an attractive option for those who are serious about having clean drinking water. Through this water filtering technology, users can protect their family’s health by replacing the worn-out water filter in the refrigerator with Bluaqua. The filter has the capability of removing heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, thallium, nitrates, pesticides, and mercury, making the drinking water healthier as well while significantly improving the taste of the drinking water.

Other than this, the water filter replacement has the capacity to reduce odor, dirt, dust, and other sediments in the water. However, it retains the original minerals found in water that are good for the body. Not only does it make water healthier, but it is also long lasting. Bluaqua filters can serve for up to six months with fresher, cleaner, and better-tasting water.

The Bluaqua water filter systems are tested and certified by NSF and IAPMO. They meet the NSF/ANSI Standards 42 which are specifically designed to reduce specific aesthetic or non-health-related contaminants. The Bluaqua team is committed to providing their clients with exceptional quality which is why they work hard to provide better water through the latest technology.

The filter has a highly efficient coconut activated carbon, which allows it to reduce 70 plus contaminants. The Sri Lankan coconut shell activated carbon allows for 97% chlorine reduction, strong absorption, and effective pollutant reduction.

