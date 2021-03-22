Elante Group’s New Project Launch Sets Benchmark in Luxury Segment for Gurugram

Elante Group, Gurugram’s luxury real estate developer, has launched another project, C-104 in South City 2, with extending evaluation of more than 1.5 million USD, as demand for homes in the low rise apartments’ category remains relatively better in a tepid residential market. The date of possession for the units in C-104 starts on March 2022.

As the foundation stone has been laid and work in progress, the Elante’s project C-104 will constitute a total of 4 units with an independent servant room for each unit. The luxurious low rise building will also include a world class common café lounge along with 8 passengers lift and a designer terrace area. The location enables for easy in reach distance to schools, hospitals and shopping hubs in Gurugram.

As the pandemic scenario unfolded and introduced work from home ethics, luxury housing in gated communities has got sudden spike in demand, Elante Group has been focusing on building homes which enables buyers to customise their dream home according to their requirements.

Mr. Akash Kohli, Founder and CEO, Elante Group said, “With C-104, South City 2, Gurugram, we continue to strive in creating value for the buyer. In this context, we’ve started planning to ramp up launches and deliver a more diverse range of luxury offerings with a higher value proposition in line with the demand, resulting in a healthy sales rebound.”

“Our goal is to provide luxurious housing options to buyers in the heart of Gurugram with maximum carpet area and on time delivery of their dream homes. We shall be handing over possession of 2 of our projects (8 residencies) in next quarter of 2021-22.” He added.

Over the past few years, Elante Group has adopted the strategy to provide best in class luxury apartments ensuring on time delivery of units to the buyers, as buyers’ preference had visibly moved towards those realtors who keep their words and don’t delay projects.