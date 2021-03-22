Do you know all the types of German shepherd that exist?

The German Shepherd is a playful, sociable and intelligent dog that has won the hearts of most of the people. It has a balanced character, it is not dependent on its owner but it does show him loyalty.

It is a famous breed for appearing in both movies and series, since these furry dogs have a great facility to be trained . However, not everyone knows the wide variety of German Shepherds that exist. They are very similar to each other! Although each one has its own peculiarities.

This canine breed is originally from Germany, although over the years it has spread throughout the world. We can find several variants of German Shepherds, although the only ones that are officially recognized by the International Cynological Federation (FCI) are those with long hair and short hair.

One of the best known variants is the black German shepherd . Its body is identical to that of the traditional shepherd , although its coat is completely dark and can be short or long. These furry are excellent athletes and are often part of the brigades to detect explosives.

Another quite popular type of German Shepherd is the saber. Although it is almost identical to the traditional German shepherd, it differs from it by the distribution of the colors of its coat . In general, this variety usually has a grayish or black coat accompanied by brown spots. In addition, it is a friendly and affectionate dog that enjoys outdoor activities.

We can also find the German shepherd panda. It is a little known furry due to its peculiar appearance. The coat of this dog is multicolored! Thus, its abdomen and legs are mostly white, while its muzzle and back have brown or black spots. Although its appearance is not similar to that of the German Shepherd, this dog enjoys outdoor activities and exploring nature. Like all dogs of this breed! If you want to know all the variants of German Shepherds and discover some breeds with similar characteristics, do not miss the following gallery.

