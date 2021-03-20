Vasu Healthcare launches Herbal Skincare range under ‘Vasu Naturals’

Highlights:- Launched wide range of 20 plus herbal skincare products in the Personal Care Company aims for sales of Rs. 250 crore in the next 3 years; It reported sales of Rs. 125 crore in FY 19-20 Vasu Naturals will be available on all the leading e-commerce portals including Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, Nykaa and its own store https://www.vasustore.com/ India’s beauty and wellness market is around Rs. 80,370 crore in growing at around 18%

Serving Goodness of Ayurveda since 1980, Gujarat based Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd – a leading brand in herbal and ayurveda space with its flagship brand TRICHUP has forayed into Herbal Skincare. Company has launched a wide range of herbal skincare products in Personal Care that includes Face washes, Shower Gels, Body lotions, Skin cream, Face Masks, and Face Scrubs etc under ‘Vasu Naturals’. In the next 3 years, Vasu Healthcare is aiming for sales of Rs. 250 crore, Vasu Naturals is expected to contribute 20-25% of company’ sales.

Established in 1980, Vasu Healthcare is engaged in manufacture & marketing of products ranging from Ayurvedic Therapeutic formulations, Herbal Cosmetic & Personal Care, Herbal & Nutritional Supplements. Company is among top five brands in the Ayurveda prescription market of India and reported sales of Rs.125 crore in FY 19-20.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Hardik Ukani, Managing Director, Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd, said, “Vasu Naturals is the result of company’s strong Ayurveda heritage and R&D capabilities. The range is aimed at offering innovative yet pocket friendly range and as per lifestyle of millennial. Products of Vasu Naturals are created with natural herbs including Neem, Aloevera, Lemon, Turmeric etc. In addition to domestic markets, we are launching ‘Vasu Naturals’ in our existing network of 50 plus countries and digital platforms. Our R&D team is further working on expanding the personal hygiene and skincare range including oral healthcare. In the next 3 years, Vasu Healthcare is aiming for sales of Rs. 250 crore, Vasu Naturals is expected to contributed 20-25% of company’ sales.”

Inspired by the Nature, Vasu Naturals is setup with an objective to offer a range of innovative herbal products enthused by the Ayurveda’s rich heritage and backed by strong R&D, modern science and technology. Company has launched 20 plus products – a range of Face Wash, Face Mask, Face Scrub, Hand Cream, Foot Cream, Face Cream, Hand Washes, Shower Gel Range, Body Lotions, Lip care, Skin Cream etc. Products are Paraben Free, Formaldehyde free, Non- irritant and dermatologically safe to use.

“Awareness for personal hygiene has increased a lot globally post Covid and acceptance of natural and Ayurvedic solutions has picked up a great deal. We are receiving excellent response from domestic market as well as International markets in particular from MENA region, CIS and Europe region. In addition to the traditional channels, Vasu Naturals range will be available on all the leading e-commerce portals including Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, Nykaa and its own store https://www.vasustore.com/. Company is also exploring tie-up with a leading modern trade partner for Vasu Naturals,” said Mr. Sagar Patel, Director, Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

According to a KPMG report, the size of India’s beauty and wellness market was estimated at around Rs. 80,370 crore in 2019 and growing at a CAGR of 18%.

Vasu Naturals is expected to complement the company’s Herbal cosmetic segment under the company’s flagship brand – TRICHUP that offers a wide range of Hair Care Hair Care Solutions including oil, shampoo, Henna, Herbal Hair powder, Serum, Hair Conditioner, Hair Cream and Tablet.

Vasu Healthcare currently exports to 50 plus countries including Middle East, North Africa, CIS, United Kingdom, Europe, ASEAN & Latin America region countries. Company is looking to strengthen its international reach and planning to expand in European Markets soon.