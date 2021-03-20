Facility of Spa in Aangriya Cruise Booking

As the soothing breeze lulls you into its charm and the rippling waters have you in a trance, pamper your mind, body, and soul on Angriya, a cruise from Mumbai to Goa.

REJUVENATE AT THE SPA - We have complete relaxation planned for you on-board and at our "Dry Dock Spa" managed by Sohum Wellness to ensure you feel the wonder of rejuvenation.

It’s time to enjoy sea magic on-board India’s first domestic cruise liner. Go ahead and book your rendezvous with the Indian sea, from Mumbai to Goa or the other way round. Angriya invites you to a sea experience of a lifetime!

THE DRY DOCK SPA– Rejuvenate yourself with full body massages to calm your senses at the wonderful “Dry Dock Spa”. The concept of the “Dry Dock Spa” originates from the ship’s activity of getting dented, painted, rejuvenated, and pampered as she rests on the dry dock after hours of sailing. Angriya welcomes you to a similar rejuvenating experience at the “Dry Dock Spa”. Feel revived and enthralled with some me-time! Recharge, beautify, and rejuvenate yourselves as you get ready to live the sea magic.

ON-BOARD PAMPERING -Angriya has on-board spa therapies too, so you can refresh your being, relax your mind and body with our on-deck pampering. Indulge in invigorating foot and back massages by the deck as you feel absolutely recharged.

Give your spirit and body a boost of positivity as you soak-in the sunshine and get de-stressed by the pool, while the waves whisper sweet nothings!

Our Vision

Our vision is to create awareness and appreciation for our rich marine life, cultural treasures, ancient forts, and breathtaking natural gifts that make the Indian Sea a wonder in itself. In this effort, we wish to set an example as an informative and sustainable model of a ship.

Our Mission

Our mission is to serve with passion, care, safety and delight all those onboard with unforgettable experiences. We aim to bring out the best of the sea by showcasing India’s marine waterways, ports, and people.

About Us:

The waves sing, the breeze joins in and the sea spell takes over. Angriya, India’s first domestic cruise liner is all set to enchant you with its mesmerizing sights of the pristine Kankan Coast, unfolding its coral diversity and royal sea forts along the way! Today, we bring you a never-before joy that comes in a majestic vessel.

Welcome to a sea-facing experience from Mumbai to Goa and back! Angriya withholds a rich legacy of the first Admiral of the Maratha Navy, Sarkhel Kanhoji Angre, popularly known as the Shivaji of the Indian Sea. Angriya is a treasure trove of many spell-binding experiences that will have you awestruck.

The starlit sky, the infinite blue pool, the captivating sunrise and sunsets; each has a story to tell in every moment on-board. Add to that a comfortable stay and an experienced team of marine and hospitality personnel, and you’re all set! So, when are you coming over to live the sea magic on-board Angriya?