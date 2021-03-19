SEN addresses European business community on opportunities arising from Hong Kong’s carbon neutrality pledge

In light of Hong Kong’s pledge to strive to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050, the Secretary for the Environment, Mr Wong Kam-sing, today (March 19) discussed prospects for European technology in contributing to a greener and carbon-neutral Hong Kong during a webinar with more than 170 entrepreneurs and business executives from different European countries.



During the webinar, Mr Wong said that Hong Kong has been exploring various solutions to combat climate change, including seeking more zero-carbon energy, adopting energy-saving technologies, promoting the wider use of electric vehicles, and enhancing waste reduction and recycling such as optimising the development of advanced waste-to-energy/resources facilities to further turn waste into valuable resources. Noting that European technology has been playing a key role in establishing state-of-the-art waste-to-energy/resources facilities in Hong Kong, Mr Wong appealed to European enterprises to grasp the many business opportunities arising from Hong Kong’s progressive targets set on carbon neutrality.



To demonstrate the active role of European technology in supporting Hong Kong’s sustainable development, representatives from two European enterprises were invited to speak at the webinar to discuss their experiences in setting up two major waste management/recycling facilities in Hong Kong. One of the speakers, the General Manager of Keppel Seghers, Mr Ivan Christiaens, gave an insightful presentation on the project of designing, building and operating I·PARK, an integrated waste treatment facility in Hong Kong. The other speaker, the Chief Executive Officer of ALBA Group plc & Co. KG, Dr Axel Schweitzer, spoke on how his company’s advanced technology is being employed by WEEE·PARK, a waste electrical and electronic equipment treatment and recycling facility in Hong Kong.



The webinar entitled “European technology for a greener and carbon neutral Hong Kong – electric vehicles and waste management” was organised by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) in Brussels and the HKETO in Berlin, with support from the following 10 organisations:



Austrian Federal Economic Chamber;

Belgium-Hong Kong Society;

Comité France Chine;

European Waste Management Association;

Federation of the German Waste, Water and Raw Materials Management Industry;

MEDEF International;

France Hong Kong Business Association;

Italy-Hong Kong Association;

Polish Alternative Fuels Association; and

Netherlands Hong Kong Business Association.



The Chairman of the Belgium-Hong Kong Society, Mr Alexander De Beir, was the moderator of the webinar.