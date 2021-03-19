Moonstake Enters Partnership with Unido, The First Enterprise-Grade Asset Management Platform Built on Polkadot

Moonstake has recently joined forces with Unido, a leading crypto custody service and enterprise platform powered by Polkadot, continuing to strengthen its market position as a leading staking platform that supports the Polkadot ecosystem.

Through this partnership, Unido clients will gain access to the staking pools of Moonstake to easily and securely stake their crypto assets via the Unido DeFi Vault to generate additional yield on their investments. Currently Moonstake supports staking for Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras and Centrality assets.

Meanwhile, investors from the Moonstake platform, especially institutional clients, will be able to enjoy a robust custody solution that allows them to play in DeFi with the corporate governance controls they require in order to invest. By combining our efforts, Moonstake and Unido can provide an infrastructure to enable enterprises and hedge funds to participate in the growing DeFi sector while exponentially expanding their client bases together.

Moonstake started in the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, Moonstake has developed the most user-friendly wallets for both Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) that are compatible with over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake’s total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach USD 800 Million in staked assets in 6 months. Within a year of its founding, Moonstake has been ranked in the top 10 of the world’s staking service providers and it continues to expand its business strongly. Moonstake officially supported staking of Polkadot’s native token, DOT, since the beginning of this month, March 2021.

Led by a highly experienced team from Macquarie Bank, Wipro and Goldman Sachs, Unido is the first enterprise-grade asset management platform being built on Polkadot and features apps already available in the App Store. It is incubated by the team behind AllianceBlock, SpiderDAO, and Bridge Mutual, and supported by Strategic Partner, DuckDAO. Since the beginning of this month, March 2021, Unido’s proprietary token, UDO, became available for trading on global exchanges.

When asked about the new partnership, Lawrence Lin, CEO of Moonstake, commented: “Moonstake appreciates the trust Unido has in our staking solution to utilize our SDK API connection, and we look forward to collaborating further with them to spread awareness and accelerate the adoption of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies globally.”

Unido’s CCO Michael Swan stated: “Unido is committed to delivering a diverse marketplace of DeFi options within the Unido EP dashboard. I’m very excited to include Moonstake staking pools in our dashboard, given their strong market position and compelling yield performance to date. We look forward to providing enterprise-grade custody solutions to encourage further enterprise and hedge fund delegations to Moonstake’s platform.”

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia’s burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan’s biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore-listed company. Industry’s reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake’s innovative journey.

With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 800 Million. https://www.moonstake.io/

About Unido

Unido is an enterprise platform for decentralized capital markets. It enables institutions & corporate clients to securely store, manage and invest their crypto assets into decentralized finance networks. Unido is underpinned by proprietary key signing technology that provides enterprise-grade security for any transaction which utilizes it.

Founded in 2017 and with a market-ready product, Unido is led by an experienced team of ex-Goldman Sachs, ex-Macquarie and ex-Wipro with decades of experience in enterprise software development, financial services and agency blockchain development.