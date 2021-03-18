Former CIO from Zoom joins Birdeye to help lead the evolution of Experience Marketing

Im very excited to bring my playbook to Birdeye to help the companys founders rapidly scale a successful platform and a vision that matches exactly what multi-location businesses need to thrive”

Birdeye, the all-in-one Experience Marketing platform for multi-location businesses, today announced Sunil Madan has joined the company as Chief Information Officer. With over 20 years in SaaS information technology, business operations and executive leadership at publicly-traded companies, Madan will help further position the companys award-winning platform for enterprise success.

He joins the market-leading organization to head Birdeyes revenue operations, internal technology, and to help build processes and infrastructure for scale, as the company continues to strengthen its success as the platform of choice for marketers to convert experiences into revenue.

Madan comes to Birdeye from Zoom Video Communications, Inc., where he served as corporate CIO. At Zoom, he was responsible for defining business transformation and executing operations strategy during a period of exceptional growth for the cloud-based video communications platform. He was also previously responsible for strategically designing and executing RingCentrals business systems architecture and brings a high level of both strategic and hands-on expertise to Birdeye at a crucial inflection point for the company, following significant enterprise customer wins and extensive product innovation over the past year.

Customer experience is so close to my heart, and I just love companies that continue to raise the bar in providing delightful experiences, while having a laser focus on categorical transformations. Im very excited to bring my playbook to Birdeye to help the companys founders rapidly scale a successful platform and a vision that matches exactly what multi-location businesses need to thrive, said Madan.

More than 60,000 businesses use Birdeye to be found online and chosen through listings and reviews, be connected with existing customers using text messaging and deliver end-to-end customer experience with survey, ticketing and insights tools.

For more information on how Birdeye is transforming Experience Marketing for multi-location businesses, visit Birdeye.com.