Domicile Certificates Issued for J&K

As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, a total of 35,44,938 applications for issue of Domicile Certificate have been received as on 31st December, 2020, out of which 32,31,353 applicants have been issued Domicile Certificates.

A total of 2,15,438 applications have been rejected as on 31st December, 2020.

Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020 mandates certain documents to be annexed with the application. The applications which lack the prescribed documents are rejected.

As on 31st December, 2020, a total of 31,08,682 Domicile Certificates have been issued to the dependents/holders of erstwhile Permanent Resident Certificates in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.