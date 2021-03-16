COVID19 Vaccination-Day 59

India has crossed an important milestone in its fight against the COVID19 pandemic. In the world’s largest vaccination program, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.17 crore today.

A total of 3,17,71,661 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7pm today.

These include 74,08,521 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 43,97,613 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 74,26,479 FLWs (1stdose), 13,23,527 FLWs (2nd dose), 16,96,497 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 95,19,024 beneficiaries more than 60 years old.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 74,08,521 43,97,613 74,26,479 13,23,527 16,96,497 95,19,024

The graph below indicates the day wise cumulative number of vaccination doses administered to beneficiaries.

Total 18,63,623 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the fifty ninth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Of these, 15,98,136 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,65,487 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.