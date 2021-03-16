Canada – Commission grants licence amendment to Canadian Nuclear Laboratories to enter active decommissioning for Douglas Point Waste Facility

Today, the Commission announced its decision to amend the waste facility decommissioning licence issued to Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Ltd. (CNL) for its Douglas Point Waste Facility, located in Tiverton, Ontario. This decision follows a public hearing held virtually on November 25 and 26, 2020. The amended licence allows CNL to undertake Phase 3 active decommissioning activities, including the decommissioning and dismantlement of certain facilities and structures at the facility.

In making its decision, the Commission considered oral and written submissions from CNL, Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) staff and 21 intervenors. The Commission also made participant funding available through the CNSC’s Participant Funding Program and invited interventions from Indigenous groups, members of the public and stakeholders in this matter. Seven requesters received participant funding to assist with interventions.

After reviewing all submissions, the Commission concluded that CNL is qualified to carry out the decommissioning activities for Phase 3, which the amended licence will authorize. It also concluded that CNL will make adequate provisions for the protection of the environment, and the health and safety of persons.

The record of decision is available on request to the Commission Secretariat at cnsc.interventions.ccsn@canada.ca. The decision will also be posted in both official languages on nuclearsafety.gc.ca at a later date. All submissions, hearing transcripts and the hearing webcast are available on the CNSC website.

