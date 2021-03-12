1888 Press Release -Dynamite Agent delivers best-in-class network visibility and cybersecurity alerts with Zeek and Suricata via AWS VPC Traffic Mirroring. Atlanta, Georgia – Dynamite Analytics, an emerging provider of network traffic analysis, today announced its launch of Dynamite Agent for AWS. Dynamite Agent enables Network Detection and Response (NDR) capabilities for AWS cloud environments. NDR alerts and metadata represent the ground truth of network activity and allow detection of highly sophisticated cyber threats. By strategically deploying Dynamite Agents in AWS environments, organizations can perform in-depth traffic analysis of their network segments and valuable assets. Dynamite Agent is built on the industry-leading network traffic inspection technologies Zeek and Suricata. Zeek delivers network metadata, such as comprehensive connection telemetry, application-layer transcripts and artifacts, going far beyond NetFlow and other types of flow data. Suricata complements Zeek with rule-based network intrusion alerts based on the top IDS signature dataset. Dynamite Agent uses AWS VPC Traffic Mirroring to passively listen to the traffic without any network interference. Contrary to most 3rd party NDR solutions, Dynamite Agent can act autonomously and is designed for integration with existing SIEM and SOAR cyber monitoring solutions. As a result, Dynamite Agent seamlessly fits into an existing SecOps process and toolset without reliance on external systems and out-of-network transfer of analytic data. Dynamite Agent is available on AWS Marketplace on a pay-as-you-go plan with a 15-day trial and a free consultation from Dynamite Analytics. About Dynamite Analytics Dynamite Analytics, formerly Vlabs, is a cybersecurity company founded in 2015 in Atlanta, GA. Dynamite equips network and cyber operators with a deep understanding of the network environment allowing them to quickly identify and mitigate problems and threats. The company has won multiple federal R&D awards pertaining to network traffic analysis. Dynamite is the creator of the open-source Network Security Monitor DynamiteNSM as well as the commercial network sensor Dynamite Agent. For more information, visit the company website https://dynamite.ai.

1888 Press Release -Dynamite Agent delivers best-in-class network visibility and cybersecurity alerts with Zeek and Suricata via AWS VPC Traffic Mirroring.

Atlanta, Georgia – Dynamite Analytics, an emerging provider of network traffic analysis, today announced its launch of Dynamite Agent for AWS. Dynamite Agent enables Network Detection and Response (NDR) capabilities for AWS cloud environments. NDR alerts and metadata represent the ground truth of network activity and allow detection of highly sophisticated cyber threats. By strategically deploying Dynamite Agents in AWS environments, organizations can perform in-depth traffic analysis of their network segments and valuable assets.

Dynamite Agent is built on the industry-leading network traffic inspection technologies Zeek and Suricata. Zeek delivers network metadata, such as comprehensive connection telemetry, application-layer transcripts and artifacts, going far beyond NetFlow and other types of flow data. Suricata complements Zeek with rule-based network intrusion alerts based on the top IDS signature dataset. Dynamite Agent uses AWS VPC Traffic Mirroring to passively listen to the traffic without any network interference.

Contrary to most 3rd party NDR solutions, Dynamite Agent can act autonomously and is designed for integration with existing SIEM and SOAR cyber monitoring solutions. As a result, Dynamite Agent seamlessly fits into an existing SecOps process and toolset without reliance on external systems and out-of-network transfer of analytic data.

Dynamite Agent is available on AWS Marketplace on a pay-as-you-go plan with a 15-day trial and a free consultation from Dynamite Analytics.

About Dynamite Analytics

Dynamite Analytics, formerly Vlabs, is a cybersecurity company founded in 2015 in Atlanta, GA. Dynamite equips network and cyber operators with a deep understanding of the network environment allowing them to quickly identify and mitigate problems and threats. The company has won multiple federal R&D awards pertaining to network traffic analysis. Dynamite is the creator of the open-source Network Security Monitor DynamiteNSM as well as the commercial network sensor Dynamite Agent. For more information, visit the company website https://dynamite.ai.