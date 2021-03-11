Headbanger Sports Named Wilson 2020 Dealer of the Year

Headbanger Sports, an online provider of baseball and softball bats, gloves, gear, and apparel, is proud to announce that it has been awarded one of the highest honors that Wilson Sporting Goods can bestow: Wilson has named Headbanger Sports as Wilson 2020 Dealer of the Year.

This exclusive award is present to select merchants from top-performing accounts across the country, among sellers of Wilson baseball gloves and other Wilson sporting goods. Wilson, the parent company of DeMarini, Louisville Slugger, EvoShield, and Atec, presents this honor based on a strict set of qualifying standards and criteria.

Dealers who exhibit excellent customer service and account management and show promising gains in sales and overall account growth are evaluated for the award. This year the honor went to HeadBanger Sports, better known as HB Sports, much to the delight of their staff, customers and supporters.

HB Sports, which provides baseball and softball bats and equipment from top names including Wilson, Rawlings, Easton, DeMarini, Worth, and Marucci maintains a commitment to provide them at excellent prices while keeping customer service at the forefront of their focus. Their team attributes some of their success to this commitment.

They believe in treating their customers and supporters like family and make it a point to donate to local leagues and organizations devoted to player development and success. Driven by a passion to deliver quality gear at great prices and make players’ lives better, HeadBanger Sports has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years that have ultimately culminated in this honor from Wilson Sporting Goods.

Chris Bastien, one of the owners of HB Sports, reflected, “We are extremely proud of this achievement. We have grown so much as a company in the last 4 years, reaching milestone after milestone. We could not be in this position without our Loyal Customer Base, Sales Reps Nationwide, the USSSA Military Association, Friends, and Family.”

He added that the honor to the organization would push them to find additional ways to improve their customer service while continuing to supply the hottest new bats, Wilson baseball gloves, and batting gloves and equipment in baseball and softball.

He also communicated his immense gratitude to his customers, partners, and other supporters and remarked that with their continued support, HB Sports aims to grow through expanding and improving the overall customer experience and by providing the best new equipment in baseball and softball. HB Sports already maintains one of the most impressive catalogs of gear and equipment, but their goal is to make it even more impressive with the addition of the most in-demand bats, fielding and batting gloves, and other new equipment, all at great prices.

Customers interested in extending congratulations, or those with questions or other comments, are encouraged to reach out to Headbanger Sports by phone or email. They can be reached at 1-888-540-2287 or by email at info@headbangersports.com.