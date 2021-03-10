Vishay’s New SiC820, SiC822, SiC830, SiC832 and SiC840 VRPower Smart Power Stages are available in 70A, 80A and 100A from New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of Vishay Intertechnology’s five new 70A, 80A and 100A VRPower® Smart Power Stages with integrated current and temperature monitors in the thermally enhanced PowerPAK MLP56-39L package.

Designed to reduce energy costs for data centers and other high performance computing and 5G mobile telecom infrastructure applications, the Vishay Siliconix SiC820, SiC822, SiC830, SiC832 and SiC840 deliver the industry’s highest energy efficiency and current reporting accuracy. The new devices provide continuous currents of 70A (SiC822 and SiC832), 80A (SiC820 and SiC830) and 100A (SiC840).

The devices’ high energy efficiency is a result of their internal integrated Schottky diode in LS MOSFETs’’ state of the art TrenchFET® Gen IV technology, which delivers industry benchmark performance to significantly reduce switching and conduction losses. While solutions that monitor power consumption using inductor DCR sensing offer current reporting accuracy of seven percent, the SiC820, SiC822, SiC830, SiC832 and SiC840 utilize low side MOSFET sensing for accuracy of less than three percent. This translates into better performance and improved thermal management in Intel Xeon, AMD Epyc, and other high current processors and SoCs.

The Vishay SiC820, SiC822 and SiC840 supply an input voltage range of 4.5V to 16V. The SiC830 and SiC832 attain a range of 4.5V to 21V. Built-in protections include its Current Sense Monitor (IMON) and Temperature Monitor (TMON).

Features & Benefits:

• Integrated current and temperature monitors

• Current reporting accuracy of < 3 %

• Combine power MOSFETs and an advanced driver IC with a bootstrap switch

• Offered in the thermally enhanced 5 mm by 6 mm PowerPAK MLP56-39L package

• A diode emulation mode can be enabled at light loads for high efficiency over the full load range using the GLCTRL pin

• High switching frequencies of up to 2 MHz

• Fault protection features:

o High side MOSFET short and overcurrent alerts

o Over-temperature protection

o Undervoltage lockout (UVLO)

• Support 3.3 V and 5 V PWM logic with tri-state for compatibility with a wide range of PWM controllers

Applications:

• Synchronous Buck Converters

• Multi-phase VRDs for CUPs, GPUs and Memory

• DC/DC VR Modules

As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Siliconix power semiconductor products including low-voltage Power MOSFETs (metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors), higher-voltage Vishay Siliconix Power MOSFETs and Power ICs.

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).