Ghanaian author Dr. Kofi Aninakwa pens guide to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and other namesake popes

Christians especially Catholics could honor the legacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and the legacies of other popes named Benedict by reading this book.

Many practicing Catholic baby boomers, generation X, millennials, and zoomers will never forget Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who became the longest-lived pope in 2000. As Benedict XVI (born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger) nears the end of his earthly life, there is much to recall about his early life, religious ministry, and papal reign from 2005 to 2013. The compact and informative guide Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI: The 265th Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church And Other Popes named Benedict (Tablo Publishing; 2020) by Dr. Kofi Aninakwa will serve as a legacy for the German former pontiff.



Dr. Aninakwa opens his book Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI with a brief introduction about the office and role of the Pope in the Catholic Church. The Pope is first and foremost the Supreme Pastor who represents Christs love and concern for every single individual. His priority is to know people, understand how they live, listen to their interests, and share in their joys and sufferings. The Pope is also the Unifier of the People of God and the Prime Witness to Faith with the responsibility to preach and teach.



The author proceeds to explain the process of the papal conclave and how the pope is elected. Dr. Aninakwa then provides a summary of Benedicts pontificate. Benedict XVI was originally a liberal theologian but adopted conservative views during his academic career. He defended traditional Catholic doctrines and values and, as Pope, advocated a return to fundamental Christian values to counter the increasing secularization of Western society.



Although the book Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is primarily about the retired pontiff, it also tells about the 15 other popes named Benedict, as well as a popular namesake saint. Readers will be surprised to know that Cardinal Ratzinger, upon his election as Pope, chose the pontifical name Benedict in honor of both Benedict XV, who reigned during the First World War, and St. Benedict of Nursia, who is venerated as one of the six patron saints of Europe.



Christians should read Dr. Kofi Aninakwas book: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI: The 265th Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church And Other Popes named Benedict.



POPE EMERITUS BENEDICT XVI: The 265th Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church And Other Popes named Benedict

Author | Dr. Kofi Aninakwa

Published date | May 22, 2020

Publisher | Tablo Publishing, Australia



Author Bio



Dr. Kofi Frimpong-Aninakwa has been the assistant-accountant for over 20 years at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) in Ghana. He had years of teaching experience from 1979 to 1998 in Accounting, Commerce and Commercial Law at the Feden High School and the Accra Workers College.

He undertook his Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accountancy at the Accra Polytechnic in 1997. When he transitioned to the United States, he had the opportunity of completing his graduate program at the Cambridge College at the satellite campus in Springfield, Massachusetts in Masters in Business Management in 2013. He undertook his DBA program and completed in 2017 to acquire the necessary skills in Business Management and Entrepreneurship to go and help his countrymen in Ghana.

He wrote three textbooks for secondary business education when he was teaching in Ghana from 1979 in Accounting, Commercial Law, and Commerce.



