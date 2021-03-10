DGGI Gurugram officials arrest 2 men for defrauding exchequer of more than Rs 690 crore

In an ongoing investigation the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Gurugram Zonal Unit, were able to arrest two gang members of a fake invoicing syndicate, namely Shri Vikas and Shri Manish, who were involved in GST fraud by way of issuance of fake GST invoices in excess of Rs 4,800 crore which defrauded the exchequer of more than Rs 690 crore.

Both the accused, resident of Sirsa, Haryana, had relocated to Nepal in a bid to escape being caught and to perpetuate the fraud. After a tip off they were nabbed and were found to be in possession of huge incriminating documents and gadgets in the form of multiple laptops, multiple smart phones, debit cards, PAN and Aadhar details of multiple persons, multiple notary stamps etc. Both the accused were arrested and were sent to Judicial custody. Analysis of the huge data is underway and involvement of other people and companies cannot be ruled out. The entire scam was orchestrated by using various high tech apps and messaging services which did not require use of direct calling. They were actively collaborated by other masterminds in different parts of the Country.

This present arrest is in continuance of the case in which DGGI, GZU had earlier arrested Shri Kabir Kumar who was caught at the airport while fleeing the city and had been arrested for ITC fraud of Rs 527 crore.

Based on evidences available and statements recorded, hundreds of fake firms have been created on the basis of PAN and Aadhar cards of unknown persons whose data have been procured by a separate syndicate. The fake firms have been found to have created fake invoices in excess of Rs 4,814 crore. Therefore, the accused were arrested on 08.03.2021 and produced before the Duty MM and have been remanded for 14 days of judicial custody.