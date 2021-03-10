Canada – Minister Ng kicks off virtual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention by showcasing Canada’s leadership role in global shift to green economy

As the Government of Canada addresses the COVID-19 pandemic and plans for a sustainable, inclusive recovery, it is committed to working with partners in the mining industry to generate growth, create jobs, and strengthen the middle class.

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, delivered opening remarks at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2021 Convention’s Canada Hour, focusing on Canada’s leadership in innovation, sustainable mining, and clean technologies.

During the virtual session, Minister Ng emphasized the essential role Canada’s innovative businesses are playing in the global economy’s transformation toward sustainability, including Canada’s leadership in the critical minerals sector. She reiterated Canada’s commitment to supporting the mining industry’s efforts to grow in a sustainable, inclusive, and innovative way.

Following Minister Ng’s remarks, Ian McKay, Chief Executive Officer, Invest in Canada, led a panel discussion featuring representatives of Canadian companies investing in work to advance sustainability and inclusivity in the mining sector.

Earlier, Minister Ng joined the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business for its 22nd Annual Mining Breakfast and Seminar to highlight how Canada and the diverse economies of Africa can continue to build partnerships.

Next week, Minister Ng will sit down with key Canadian and international mining industry leaders to discuss ways to foster innovation and sustainable and responsible development, create good jobs, and build a more inclusive future.

“Canada’s mining industry and Canadian businesses have an important role to play in our global shift to a more sustainable economy. Over the coming days at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention, I look forward to highlighting Canada’s leadership in this space and to working with our mining industry as we continue to foster more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive resource development.”

– Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade