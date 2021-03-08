Canada – Tribunal Initiates Expiry Review—Carbon and Alloy Steel Line Pipe from China

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal today initiated an expiry review of its finding made on March 29, 2016, in Inquiry No. NQ-2015-002, to determine if the expiry of the finding is likely to lead to continued or resumed dumping and subsidizing of carbon and alloy steel line pipe from the People’s Republic of China and is likely to result in injury.

On July 30, 2021, the Canada Border Services Agency will determine if there is a likelihood of resumed or continued dumping and subsidizing. In the event of positive determinations, the Tribunal will determine, on January 6, 2022, whether the continued or resumed dumping and subsidizing are likely to result in injury.

The Tribunal is an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to Parliament through the Minister of Finance. It hears cases on dumped and subsidized imports, safeguard complaints, complaints about federal government procurement and appeals of customs and excise tax rulings. When requested by the federal government, the Tribunal also provides advice on other economic, trade and tariff matters.

Any interested person, association or government that wishes to participate in the Tribunal’s expiry review may do so by filing a Notice of Participation.

For details on the specific products under review or for more information, visit the Tribunal’s website.