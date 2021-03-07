COVID19 Vaccination-Day 50

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.06Crore today.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 and vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

A total of 2,06,62,073vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7pmtoday.

These include 69,72,859HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 35,22,671HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 65,02,869FLWs (1stdose), 1,97,853FLWs (2nd dose), 4,60,782beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 30,05,039beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 69,72,859 35,22,671 65,02,869 1,97,853 4,60,782 30,05,039

Total 11,64,422vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the fiftieth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 9,44,919beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,19,503HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.