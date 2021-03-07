Select Page

COVID19 Vaccination-Day 50

Mar 7, 2021 | Business

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.06Crore today.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 and vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

A total of 2,06,62,073vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7pmtoday.

These include 69,72,859HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 35,22,671HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 65,02,869FLWs (1stdose), 1,97,853FLWs (2nd dose), 4,60,782beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 30,05,039beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

HCWs

FLWs

45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities

Over 60 years

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

1st Dose

69,72,859

35,22,671

65,02,869

1,97,853

4,60,782

30,05,039

Total 11,64,422vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the fiftieth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 9,44,919beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,19,503HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date:6thMarch,2021

HCWs

FLWs

45to<60yearswithCo-morbidities

Over60years

Total Achievement

1stDose

2ndDose

1stDose

2nd Dose

1stDose

1stDose

1stDose

2ndDose

57198

165841

146880

53662

114036

626805

944919

219503