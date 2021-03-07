COVID19 Vaccination-Day 50

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.06Crore today.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 and vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
A total of 2,06,62,073vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7pmtoday.
These include 69,72,859HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 35,22,671HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 65,02,869FLWs (1stdose), 1,97,853FLWs (2nd dose), 4,60,782beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 30,05,039beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.
HCWs
FLWs
45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities
Over 60 years
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
1st Dose
69,72,859
35,22,671
65,02,869
1,97,853
4,60,782
30,05,039
Total 11,64,422vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the fiftieth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 9,44,919beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,19,503HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date:6thMarch,2021
HCWs
FLWs
45to<60yearswithCo-morbidities
Over60years
Total Achievement
1stDose
2ndDose
1stDose
2nd Dose
1stDose
1stDose
1stDose
2ndDose
57198
165841
146880
53662
114036
626805
944919
219503