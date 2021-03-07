A high-level National Committee headed by Prime Minister constituted to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence

In his Independence Day speech of 15 August, 2017, the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi had said:

“If each one of us, irrespective of where he belongs to, strives with a new resolve, a new energy, a new strength, we can change the face of the country with our combined strength in the 75th year of our independence in 2022. It will be the New India – a secure, prosperous and strong nation. A New India where there is equal opportunity for all; where modern science and technology play an important role in bringing glory for the nation in the global arena.”

Taking inspiration from the words of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Government of India has taken a decision to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence which falls on 15th August 2022 in a befitting manner at national and international level in the form of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. A National Implementation Committee under the chairmanship of Hon’ble Home Minister had earlier been constituted for the commemoration, to guide the policies and programs to be undertaken by various Ministries of Government of India under the India 75 commemoration. A Committee of Secretaries has also been set up for this purpose.

The Government has now constituted a National Committee under the chairmanship of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India with 259 Members, for which a Gazette Notification has been issued today.

The National Committee includes dignitaries and eminent citizens from all walks of life. The Committee will provide policy direction and guidelines for formulation of programs for the commemoration of 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, at the national and international levels.

The celebrations are proposed to be launched 75 weeks prior to 15th August 2022 i.e. on 12 March, 2021, which is the 91st anniversary of the historic Salt Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi. In order to discuss modalities relating to preparatory activities under the commemoration beginning from 12th March 2021, with the members of High Level Committee, it has been decided to convene the first meeting of the Committee on 8th March 2021.