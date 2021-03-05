Canada – Minister Mendicino marks Fraud Prevention Month

Ottawa, March 5, 2021 — The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today issued the following statement:

“Canada is one of the top destinations in the world for immigration and travel, with millions of people from across the globe hoping to come here every year. When submitting their applications, some turn to consultants or other services for assistance – and while most consultants operate honestly, unscrupulous actors sometimes exploit the system and take advantage of people.

“The Government of Canada continues to take meaningful action to root out immigration fraud and protect those who wish to come here. We’ve implemented several new measures to strengthen our system, from increased oversight of applications to public awareness campaigns around the world. Most importantly, we have committed nearly $50 million to fight fraud over the next few years and have created a new College to improve oversight of immigration consultants and crack down on criminals.

“Immigration fraud targets people who want to come to Canada in good faith. Sadly, the pandemic has exacerbated these troubling activities, with new ways for dishonest individuals to defraud clients. That’s why we’re redoubling our efforts to combat fraud. It’s important that anyone applying to visit or immigrate to Canada knows the facts:

Canada assess all applications on the same merit – whether they are submitted by applicants themselves, or by representatives.

Canada does not require applicants to hire immigration representatives.

Applicants should hire only authorized immigration and citizenship consultants, lawyers or Quebec notaries.

IRCC clearly states all requirements to come to Canada on our website.

Fighting fraud requires all of us to be vigilant, informed and prepared. We will continue our work to protect Canadians and those wishing to come here, and will always uphold the security and integrity of Canada’s immigration system.”

March is Fraud Prevention Month. To find out about immigration fraud and where to report it, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/protect-fraud.html.