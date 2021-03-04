Omega Seiki Mobility opens its new dealership in New Delhi

Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd., the Electric vehicles manufacturing company of Anglian Omega has partnered with OHM Automotives and opened a new dealership in New Delhi today. The dealership is located in Pandav Nagar, New Delhi. Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi Ji, Hon’ble Union Minister of State Micro Small & Medium Enterprise/Animal Husbandry, Dairy & Fishes was the Honorable Chief Guest at the dealership launch event.

On the occasion of dealership launch, Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi Ji commented,” Amidst the pandemic, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi initiated the Atmanirbhar Bharat drive, in efforts to make the nation self-reliant. We heartily congratulate team Omega Seiki Mobility for supporting the Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission and progressing in the right direction. Nations across the globe have been spending a large number of resources and funds in crude processing for obtaining the by-products for a century. Although we always tend to ignore human-made resources, which are comparatively cheaper and are abundant in nature. Electrification is the future of the automotive industry and the sustainable source of energy will be benefiting us in the long run.”

With the dealership launch in the capital city, the main focus of the Omega Seiki Mobility is to capture the Delhi-NCR region and serve their products to the customers deployed in E-commerce & FMCG deliveries. Currently, Omega Seiki Mobility has about 6 different products to showcase in the dealership including the newly launched Rage+ Frost for pharma delivery purposes.

Elated by launching the first Dealership in New Delhi, Mr. Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said,” Omega Seiki Mobility is expanding rapidly and we are overwhelmed with the response we are receiving from our customers and associated dealers. Indeed, EV is the future and we, as an OEM are sincerely focusing on coming out with the best-in-class vehicles and quality service experience. We are thankful to the Hon’ble Union Minister of State Micro Small & Medium Enterprise/Animal Husbandry, Dairy & Fishes Shri Prathap Chandra Sarangi Ji for inaugurating our new dealership in the city. We are constantly focusing on increasing the efficiency of our products and working tirelessly on R&D. We are confident that our vehicles will perform well in all kinds of terrains with maximum efficiency. Also, we are planning to unveil our passenger two-wheelers in the coming couple of months”.

OSM is a technology-focused company focusing on providing last-mile delivery services as well. The disruptive technology in the vehicles is highly beneficial for E-Commerce & FMCG last-mile delivery purposes.

“Indeed OSM is a technology-driven company. focusing on efficiency enhancement, vehicle diagnostics, and making data-driven decisions in real-time, our vehicles are one of their kind in the market, loaded with all the latest technologies that could help the driver for easy driving. We are elated to launch a store in New Delhi as this will surely help us to promote our products and services in the Northern Parts of the country. We already received a handsome response from the southern parts of the country. We are excited to serve our products to the E-Commerce players because there is an unmatched quality of technology we are providing in our vehicles” added Dr. Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility.

Recently, Omega Seiki Mobility has also ventured into a manufacturing unit in Dhaka, Bangladesh with an investment of INR 100 crores. The company has also invested INR 200 crores in India for the R&D. Currently, Omega Seiki Mobility has 2 manufacturing units located at IMT Faridabad & IMT Manesar, Haryana. The company has a strong presence in the Southern parts of the country with existing dealerships in Karnataka, Bangalore & parts of Tamil Nadu. Omega Seiki Mobility is also planning to open up 150 more dealerships Pan-India in the Financial Year 2021-22.

About Anglian Omega

Anglian Omega Group started business operations in 1971 in Faridabad with a single Bright bar factory. After building a prominent position as the leaders in India in Bright Bar Steel, they have expanded focus with significant investments in the Infrastructure sector with the development of large-scale warehousing and cold storage facilities across multiple locations in India. Internationally, Anglian Omega also has investments in, and partnerships with organizations in multiple sectors including Art, Beauty, and Lifestyle; Business Incubation and Services; Manufacturing Automotive Components; Electric Mobility; Craft and Design; Financial Services; Green Energy; Hospitality; Mobile Technologies and Applications; Real Estate; Steel Manufacturing; and Sports. Anglian Omega has offices in Thailand, Dubai, Germany, Switzerland and recently opened an office in Japan.

About Omega Seiki Private Limited