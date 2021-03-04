New Yorker Electronics Unveils New CIT Relay & Switch Process Sealed Snap-Action Switches

New Yorker Electronics is now offering the new CIT Relay & Switch miniature VM3S Series IP67 process sealed snap-action switches. Available in either SPST normally open or normally closed or in SPDT, the VM3S Series offers protection against dust and the effects of temporary water immersion.

Miniature in size, the Process Sealed VM3S Series snap-action switch is UL/cUL certified. Actuator styles include pin plunger, standard roller lever, simulated roller lever, short hinge lever, short roller lever and standard hinge lever. The VM3S Series offers terminal options of .187” quick connect or 300mm UL 1015 20AWG wire and pole options include SPST normally open, SPST normally closed or SPDT.

The panel mount, through-hole devices is micro sealed with a polybutylene terephthalate body and pin plunger. With its silver alloy or gold plated silver rivet material and silver plated copper alloy terminals, it is designed for 100,000 cycles of electrical life and 1,000,000 cycles of mechanical life.

With a wide array of electrical rating options, the VM3S can be customized to fit particular requirements.

CIT Relay & Switch, a division of Circuit Interruption Technology, Inc., manufactures a broad array of automotive, telecom, security, industrial and audio relays and switches in thru-hole, panel and surface mount styles.

Features & Benefits:

Process Sealed Momentary Miniature Size Actuation Force Options Multiple Lever Options Multiple Terminal Options TUV & UL/cUL Certified

Applications:

Lighting Security Automation Industrial Controls Gaming

As a franchise distributor of CIT Relay & Switch, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of Relay devices including Automotive, UL Approved, Latching, Sockets and Contactors and Switch devices including Anti-Vandal, Surface Mount, Panel Mount, Illuminated, Process Sealed, Right Angle, Pushbutton, Tactile, DIP, Slide, Rocker, Toggle, Key, Circuit Breaker, Micro-Switches and Capacitive Touch.

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).