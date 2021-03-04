Naperville Business Women Elected as Illinois State President RESA

GraceAnn Simoni, President of the Staging Redesign Group, has been elected for another term as Illinois State President of the Real Estate Staging Association. This organization is a nationally recognized association committed to advancing professionalism and excellence in real estate staging by creating industry standards to maximize profit potential for consumers and industry professionals.

GraceAnn’s company, the Staging Redesign Group, has been helping home owners ready their homes to sell since 2001. She specializes in occupied homes, preparing homes for the real estate market, as well as helping them place furniture, art and accessories in their new home. In addition, GraceAnn works to advance her industry by teaching certified home staging classes through the Staging Redesign Group. In addition to various workshops in the community.

To reach GraceAnn or to learn more about her services visit, www.StagingRedesignGroup.com