How ‘MODIFIED MALAYALI’ HOODIES by BEEYOU is bringing awareness to #SAVE MODIFICATION movement

Supreme Court banned car modification last year. As a result of that many complications came up in the lives of the car modifiers. The clampdown mainly took place by the Kerala motor vehicles after that order of the Supreme Court.

The decision has led the car enthusiasts to great grief and frustration. They were looking for a proper way to express the way they were feeling as a result of this. This is where Beeyou.in has come up with its unique solutions. They have designed the wonderful modified Malayali hoodie that the car modifiers can wear and show their statement. By now the hoodie has become extremely popular among car enthusiasts.

When it comes to the hoodies then it is for sure that the purchasers will have the best options available online now. The demand for hoodies has increased in the last few years. It has become a style statement for many, whereas some find wearing them quite comfortable.

With the best colours and perfect styles, the Beeyou.in hoodies are just the options that the style loving teenagers look for.

It is a site offering high-quality Hoodies and more clothing items are accessories. They have the best collections. It’s founder sahad.ikr is himself a car enthusiast. He opted for the best of the lot. In the instagram handle https://www.instagram.com/beeyou.in/

For more information, visit https://beeyou.in/