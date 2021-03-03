Hong Kong – Tenders invited for government canteen tenancy

The Government Property Agency is inviting tenders for a three-year tenancy of the government canteen on portions of Ground Floor, Block 3, Tung Tau Correctional Institution, 68 Tung Tau Wan Road, Stanley, Hong Kong, for canteen purpose only.



The tender notice was uploaded today (March 3) to the Agency’s website: www.gpa.gov.hk. Tender documents are available for collection at the Government Property Agency, 9/F, South Tower, West Kowloon Government Offices, 11 Hoi Ting Road, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, during the period from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, except public holidays. The documents can also be downloaded from the Agency’s website.

Interested tenderers who wish to attend a site inspection should make a prior appointment with the Government Property Agency by calling 3842 6775 on or before March 15 this year.

Tenderers must submit their tenders by placing them in the Government Logistics Department Tender Box situated on the Ground Floor, North Point Government Offices, 333 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong, before noon on March 25 this year. Late tenders will not be accepted.