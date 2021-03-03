Clarification on NIOS

This is with reference to the news report published in Times of India dated 03.03.2021 titled “NIOS to take Gita, Ramayan to Madrassas”. This news has distorted facts, has misrepresented truth and seems to be of malicious intent.

It is clarified herewith that NIOS accredits Madrassas under SPQEM (Special provision for quality education of Madrassas). Various subjects are offered to learners under this provision-without any hard line boundariesof fixed subject combinations unlike that in the formal education system. It is totally the discretion of the learner to opt for subject combination from the bouquet of the subjects provided by NIOS.

There are around 100 Madrassas with 50,000 students are accredited with NIOS. Further, there are plans to accredit around 500 more Madrassas with the NIOS in the recent future- totally on the basis of demand of Madrassas