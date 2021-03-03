Canada – Assault of staff members at Grand Valley Institution

On February 28, 2021, at approximately 7:45pm, three staff members were assaulted at Grand Valley Institution, a multi-level security federal institution. The injured staff members were evaluated and treated at an outside hospital.

The assailant has been identified and the appropriate actions will be taken. Waterloo Regional Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances of this incident while continuing to work with the police and take the appropriate measures.

The safety and security of institutions, their staff and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.