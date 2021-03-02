Multi Award Winning Short Film “5” Brings Home Another One

Chia Chen has won a prestigious Best Leading Actress and Best Film short from the IndieFEST Film Awards. The award was given for Chia Chen’s exciting short film, “5”, which features an exceptional raw, and emotional story of two outlawed, coming-of-age young adults.

“5” first won the awards of “Best Leading Actress” in Best Shorts Competition 2020 with Chia Chen’s outstanding performance. “Her ability to capture the unspoken dialogue of the character in the film was exceptional and pivotal for the film and quite frankly the soul of the story”, said Jack Gastelbondo, the Co-Director of the film on working with Chia Chen. “5” has also been selected to California Women’s Film Festival 2021, and won the Best Drama Short in Hollywood Just4Shorts.

The IndieFEST Film Awards recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about the IndieFEST and a list of recent winners can be found at www.theindiefest.com.

In winning an IndieFEST Film Award, Chia Chen joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including Liam Neeson as the narrator of Love Thy Nature, A Path Appears Documentary featuring George Clooney and Blake Lively, Radical Grace executive produced by Susan Sarandon, a searing expose Davids and Goliath by Peabody winner Leon Lee, and Touched with Fire starring Katie Holmes. Rick Prickett, who chairs The IndieFEST Film Awards, had this to say about the latest winners, “The IndieFEST is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The IndieFEST helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The IndieFEST Film Awards is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”