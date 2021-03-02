Makarand Wagh of Macans Infotech conducts digital forensics training sessions at police stations

Cyber security and solutions specialised company Macans Infotech (Macans) conducted digital forensics training session at Worli police station after receiving an invitation sent by the country’s leading inspector Shri Sanjay Govilkar (who caught 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab). Macans Infotech’s Co-Founder & Director Makarand Wagh was the key coach and trainer conducting the workshop in the presence of Co-Founders and Directors Sagoon Wagh, Santosh Wagh, Jeet Wagh and Sridevi Shetty Wagh (Co-Founder & Director, Macans Technologies) – who were present on the occasion. The topics covered to help the police stay Alert & Aware in a digital age included: Post incident investigation; Unique and specialised ways to retrieve data from mobile phones; prevention of data theft frauds related to personal and business data; types of malware; types of cyber attacks, etc.

Earlier, Macans conducted training session at Oshiwara Police Station thanks to invitations sent by Shri Sanjay Bhendale (Senior Police Inspector) & Shri Vivek Shetye (Police Inspector) of Oshiwara Police Station. Macans also conducted similar workshops in Mira-Bhayandar, Goregaon Mumbai North and BKC police stations.

Women Police Sub Inspectors such as WPSI Madhubala R. Lawand and many others were awarded with certification after attending training sessions. Macans received Certificate of Appreciation from renowned institutions such as College of Vocational Studies, University of Delhi (under National Service Scheme) and Thakur University Mumbai for seminars on cyber psychology.

Mr. Makarand Wagh, Co-Founder and Director, Macans Infotech, says, “We, at Macans Infotech, are receiving several invitations from police stations across Mumbai due to growing incidences of digital crime. Criminals are using every technology tool at their disposal to hack into people’s accounts and steal money or personal data. Our intention is to educate the police on digital forensics, cyber crime risk, prevention and mitigation and fraud detection. We familiarize the police with forensic investigation, techno legal services, fraud risk management, security and risk management.”

Macans has unveiled Cyber Security Services for Companies /Corporates/Schools/Colleges and Tourists. Macans works with leading companies such as NSE, TATA Motors, Aditya Birla Group, L&T Group, Kawasaki, SKF and Central-State investigative agencies amongst others. Macans is a specialist in Computer Forensics (otherwise known as “digital forensics”), which is a process of electronic discovery to acquire digital evidence, analyse facts and report on a case by examining digital devices such as computers, hard drives or any other storage media or network conducted by a suitably trained computer forensic analyst in order to investigate a claim or allegation. Forensic Investigation comprises Computer Forensics, Cyber Crime Investigation, Mobile Forensics, Forensics Data Recovery, Secure Data Eraser, E-Discovery, E-mail, Investigation, Digital Forensics Investigation, Information Security Audit Gap Analysis, Cloud Forensics, Robot Forensics, Drone Forensics, Mac Analysis, CCTV Analysis and Corporate Investigations amongst others. Macans has national and international certifications in creating accredited laboratory, leveraging IT security techniques, handling information security management and quality management.

Mr. Makarand Wagh is an Electronic Engineer after which he has been serving in Police Department as an Anti-Swat and Anti-Terrorist handling high profile clientele as an expert & Digital Cyber Crime Expert. He was in the Anti-Terrorist Squad, Confidential Unit, Crime Branch and a Special Unit Team tackling cyber–crimes and frauds. He also worked closely on the case of the “Terror Attacks in Mumbai”. Presently, he is working on Digital Forensic Investigation with many private and public companies in India and abroad. Mr. Wagh has trained officers of many agencies on digital fraud investigation and worked for many government agencies in investigation of high profile cases. He helped throw some light on the digital investigations being undertaken recently including high profile cases in association with the Central Agencies – Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation & Narcotics Control Bureau. Makarand Wagh was honoured in Times Power Men of the Year 2020 awards list conducted by The Times of India OMS Group.