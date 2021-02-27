Different ways NoBroker’s Saurabh Garg ‘squashes’ stress on week

If you want to work out the mind and the body alike, there is no better game than squash, says
Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder and CBO at NoBroker.com, one of India’s best-known peer-to-peer
real estate portals. The sport that he is so passionate about is no gentle game where a player
knocks a ball around, hoping to de-stress and feel good. This high-pressure, high-speed game
needs great skill and agility, because you need to retrieve a ball that is coming at you at 100
miles an hour and hit the ball onto the playable surfaces of the four-walled squash court with as
much power as you can muster. The game continues between two or four players and it is
believed that the player who commands their mental and physical powers in the best way
possible, usually wins the game.
Mumbai and IIM Ahmedabad, Saurabh began playing squash during his teenage years as there
was a squash court nearby. Work, however, took him to many cities where he could not pursue
the game so easily. After spending almost three years with the Sales and Marketing team at
Hindustan Unilever Limited, he took an entrepreneurial leap with a company called Four
Fountains De-Stress Spa.
