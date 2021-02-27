CORNITOS TORTILLA BEETROOT KEBAB WRAP

BY CHEF MANISHA GUPTA

Ingredients

For the Kebabs

Cornitos Beetroot nachos 70g Pack

Mashed beetroot 1/2 bowl

Bread crumbs 1/2 bowl

Peas mashed 1/2 bowl

Chaat masala as per taste

Salt as per taste

For the Wrap and garnish

Cornitos tortilla wrap 270g

Cornitos salsa dip 330g

Cherry 50g

Salad leaves 100g



Method

1. Take a bowl add mashed beetroot, add mashed pea, bread crumbs, and a bit of salt.

2. Mix the kebab mixture into a dough-like mixture.

3. Heat the pan to shallow fry the kebabs.

4. Take a tortilla wrap and put it in a pan and lightly cook the tortilla on both sides.

5. Spread Salsa dip on the Cornitos tortilla wrap

6. Sprinkle some chat masala and add some onion rings and salad leaves.

7. Keep kebabs in the center of Cornitos tortilla wrap.

8. Roll Cornitos tortilla wrap and add a cherry, salad leaf on a stick to lock the ending of the wrap.