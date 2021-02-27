CORNITOS TORTILLA BEETROOT KEBAB WRAP
BY CHEF MANISHA GUPTA
Ingredients
For the Kebabs
Cornitos Beetroot nachos 70g Pack
Mashed beetroot 1/2 bowl
Bread crumbs 1/2 bowl
Peas mashed 1/2 bowl
Chaat masala as per taste
Salt as per taste
For the Wrap and garnish
Cornitos tortilla wrap 270g
Cornitos salsa dip 330g
Cherry 50g
Salad leaves 100g
Method
1. Take a bowl add mashed beetroot, add mashed pea, bread crumbs, and a bit of salt.
2. Mix the kebab mixture into a dough-like mixture.
3. Heat the pan to shallow fry the kebabs.
4. Take a tortilla wrap and put it in a pan and lightly cook the tortilla on both sides.
5. Spread Salsa dip on the Cornitos tortilla wrap
6. Sprinkle some chat masala and add some onion rings and salad leaves.
7. Keep kebabs in the center of Cornitos tortilla wrap.
8. Roll Cornitos tortilla wrap and add a cherry, salad leaf on a stick to lock the ending of the wrap.