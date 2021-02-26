Nye & Company’s Online Estate Treasures Auction, March 10th-11th, Offers Options from Prominent Estates and Collections

The Wednesday-Thursday auction is at 10 am Eastern both days. Nye & Company’s #1 priority is the safety of its clients and staff and to deliver fine art and culture in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Bloomfield, NJ, USA, February 26, 2021 — Nye & Company Auctioneers’ two-day, online Estate Treasures auction, featuring property from the estate of Bernard and Josephine Chaus, a Rumson, New Jersey private collection, a private Mill Neck, Long Island collection and a New Jersey and California collection, will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, March 10th and 11thth at 10 am Eastern time.

The private Rumson collection features a nice selection of late 18th and 19th century English furniture, as well as multiple examples of canine-inspired works of art, such as dogs in human dress and others in various pursuits. There is also a fine group of chic upholstered furniture that is often down-filled and in excellent condition – perfect for anyone looking to upgrade and brighten up their home. Accessories abound in the terms of shaving mirrors, small desks, and table and floor lamps. For those who prefer more contemporary works, the collection contains Karl Springer low tables and an after Diego Giacometti “Tete de Femme” floor lamp.

Dovetailing nicely with the Rumson collection is property from the Chaus estate. Bernard and Josephine Chaus were the founders of Bernard Chaus, Inc., which was one of the leading fashion producers of women’s sportswear and dresses. Their refined and fashionable eyes can be seen in the objects they collected, such as a pair of modern and stylish Karl Springer low tables and a monumental mahogany extension dining table. The top looks like a sea of wonderfully figured mahogany and it will be the perfect place to gather around in a post-COVID world.

Nye & Company continues to offer another round of fabulous objets d’art from a Short Hills, New Jersey and San Francisco, California collector. The collection is both varied and disparate and features an oil on canvas painting of a somber streetscape by Oscar Rabine, an abstract metal and glass wall-mounted floor sculpture by Pamina Traylor and two abstract glass and bronze works by Alex Gabriel Bernstein. The Birth of Venus, by Daum and Arman, titled “Naissance” is another mixed media sculpture worthy of interest and spirited bidding. Another featured piece from this collection is a Louis XV style bronze and rock crystal chandelier. Monumental in size and draped in large rock crystal drops, it would fit perfectly in an opulent home or castle.

The sale also features a nice selection of traditional early American furniture and decorative arts. There is a superb eagle inlaid clock with an elaborate white painted dial with American shields in the spandrels. Standing over eight feet tall, the clock is symbolic of America’s prosperity and strong devotion to patriotism of our young nation. There is also a nice bow-front chest of drawers from Rhode Island or eastern Connecticut. The piece is nicely proportioned and raised on strong, tall feet. If your preference is Folk Art, there is a nice still life theorem on velvet that would be a welcome addition to any collection. There are also needlework and mourning pictures as well.

As spring approaches, the sale also features a terrific selection of outdoor garden statuary and cast-iron seating furniture from a private Mill Neck, Long Island collection. There are pairs of regal recumbent lions and tigers which are the perfect ornamentation to flank a driveway or garden path. There are also two beautifully sculpted classical figures of ladies which are refined and wonderfully proportioned. These would be the perfect addition to any formal garden setting.

Session I on Wednesday will offer real time online and absentee bidding, which will be available on LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and the Nye & Company website: www.nyeandcompany.com. Telephone bidding will also be available on a limited basis.

Session II on Thursday will be an online-only auction hosted by www.liveauctioneers.com. For the fashion-conscious, this session will feature fur coats, a large assortment of ladies’ shoes and handbags by coveted designers such as Prada, Jimmy Choo, Chanel, Mendel and Manolo Blahnik. Additionally, Thursday will offer a Discovery type sale with more moderately priced objects, including a broad and diverse selection of whimsical lighting, furniture, beach chairs, bookcases and more.

People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview is being held February 24th through March 10th, at www.nyeandcompany.com, www.liveauctioneers.com, www.bidsquare.com and www.invaluable.com. Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or info about an object is invited to visit the Nye & Company website or email to info@nyeandcompany.com.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Estate Treasures online only auction on Wednesday and Thursday, March 10th and 11th, visit www.nyeandcompany.com.

About Nye & Company Auctioneers:

John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby’s before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson’s in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area. For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers, visit www.nyeandcompany.com.