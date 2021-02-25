The Rising Talents of Vic Freeze

Vic Freeze is a Toronto born Artist, Producer, Recording Engineer and A&R. He drew up heavily influenced by 90’s Reggae, Hip hop, & RnB because as his mother was an RnB head and his father and his brothers used to organize parties. His father went to jail when he was 9 years old and Vic helped his mother to raise his brother and sister. Such was the tumults of his life. He started writing rhymes in 5th Grade. Then he dived deep into hip hop when he was in the high school, his biggest influences being tupac, biggie, big l, big pun, lil wayne, gucci mane, jeezy, akon, wiz khalifa, and many others.

Vic took a break to learn the business side and music production all by himself. He founded the Point5ive Sound Entertainment (label), Point5ive Apparel (clothing company), and Point5ive Music Publishing in 2018 not only to rebrand himself as Vic Freeze but to help his fellow artists make a living from their music also.

Last year Vic became a father of a baby boy. He is currently working on An EP titled “FEARLESS”, a Summer Beat Tape, 2 Sound Kits & An Album with the working title “Reflections of a Sympathetic Villain”. Recently he released a single titled “No Talkin’ (Put It In The Music)” Produced By BMC beatz & mixed my P Swazy on all streaming platforms. The video is set to release before march directed, shot, and edited by Toronto Videographer @VisualsByHenry. He is also currently working on production for debut EP’s for Toronto Artists King Krownz, FK, Cali, and Q (all Point5ive Affiliated) and an Album for M1chael Angelo. His brand pushes collaborative and team philosophy as they aim to break the Toronto Stereotype of “Politics over Business”. There is more than enough food at the table for everyone to get a plate.

About Vic Freeze: Vic Freeze started rapping in while being in grade 9 with no stage name. He worked in all types of random warehouse jobs while trying to find his own style after high school. He also quit his job to take music seriously. Being homeless for a year before linking up with Aver Beats in Brampton and then an old high school friend, P Swazy at his studio in Mississauga, Vic finally fell in love with the creative process. He started releasing music professionally in 2017 with his first singles Game over, Get up and Get it in 2017 and from there his musical journey started.

For more information, Please visit http://solo.to/vicfreeze