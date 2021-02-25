Hong Kong – Shatin Hospital announces a Legionella infection case

The spokesman for the Shatin Hospital (SH) made the following announcement today (February 25) regarding a Legionella infection case:



A 85-year-old male patient in the Medical and Geriatric Ward of SH was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ Disease (LD) on February 23. The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) will visit the ward and collect water samples from the hospital on February 26. The source of infection for the patient is still being investigated. The patient is currently receiving treatment at the Prince of Wales Hospital. He is in serious condition. Medical surveillance will be performed on patients who have been staying in the ward concerned with the confirmed case at the same time period.



The hospital has already implemented a series of precautionary and infection control improvement measures in the ward concerned, including:



1. Suspending use of related basin faucets; and

2. Installing bacterial filters on basin faucets and shower heads



The case has been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office according to established guidelines. In addition to the above precautionary and improvement measures, the hospital has reminded all medical and nursing staff to be vigilant and continue to closely monitor the situation of the ward. Moreover, the hospital will co-operate with the CHP in the investigation of the source of infection.