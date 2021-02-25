Hong Kong – CHP investigates two suspected food poisoning clusters

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health is today (February 25) investigating two suspected food poisoning clusters affecting five persons, and reminded the public to maintain personal, food and environmental hygiene to prevent food-borne diseases.



The first cluster involved two females aged 59 and 87, who developed abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea about two hours after having lunch at a restaurant in Tseung Kwan O on February 24.



The other cluster involved three females aged 46 to 68, who developed similar symptoms about two to three hours after having lunch at the same restaurant on the same day.



All of the affected persons sought medical advice and required hospitalisation. They are in stable condition. Among them, one was discharged today.



“We have alerted the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department to the incident and investigations are ongoing,” a spokesman for the CHP said.



To prevent food-borne diseases, members of the public are reminded to maintain personal, food and environmental hygiene at all times. When dining out:



• Patronise only reliable and licensed restaurants;

• Avoid eating raw seafood;

• Be a discerning consumer in choosing cold dishes, including sashimi, sushi and raw oysters, at a buffet;

• Ensure food is thoroughly cooked before eating during a hot pot or barbecue meal;

• Handle raw and cooked foods carefully and separate them completely during the cooking process;

• Use two sets of chopsticks and utensils to handle raw and cooked food;

• Do not patronise illegal food hawkers;

• Drink boiled water;

• Do not try to use salt, vinegar, wine and wasabi to kill bacteria as they are not effective; and

• Always wash hands before eating and after going to the toilet.