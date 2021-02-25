Canada – Statement from the Hon. Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

As I have stated, I take all allegations of misconduct seriously and continue to take strong action on any allegation of misconduct that is brought forward. No matter the rank, no matter the position.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service can confirm an investigation into Admiral Art McDonald.

I was informed that Admiral Art McDonald has voluntarily stepped aside while the investigation is ongoing.

As of February 24th, I have appointed Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre as Acting Chief of the Defence Staff.

I will have no further comment at this time due to the ongoing investigation.