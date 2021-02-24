John Reilly Joins Centrend as Technology Consultant

Centrend, a Worcester, MA-based IT consulting firm, recently added John Reilly to its team of IT consultants. Reilly, a Brimfield, MA resident, will work as an Technology Consultant for Centrend clients and as tech support for Whiz Kid Support, Centrend’s division for consumers and home-based businesses.

“With the pandemic, computer usage has increased for both home and work. Inevitably, that’s led to an increase in computer issues for both home and businesses. We are grateful to have John onboard to help with the additional workload,” said Paul LaFlamme, owner of both Centrend and Whiz Kid Support.

Reilly holds a degree from Springfield Tech in IT Security. He’s currently enrolled at Western New England University and working on a bachelor’s degree, also in IT security.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity to come in and work with Paul and the rest of the Centrend team,” said Reilly. “I’m looking forward to learning and growing with the company.”

About Centrend:

With offices in both Worcester and Sturbridge, Massachusetts, Centrend provides on-site Information Technology (IT) managed services and consulting to business customers throughout New England. Those customers include companies in the manufacturing, real estate, finance, insurance, legal, non-profit, construction and hospitality industries. Centrend’s consumer division, Whiz Kid Support (https://www.whizkidsupport.com), provides computer support services to individual home users and to small/independent businesses with three or fewer computers. For more information on Centrend, visit (https://www.centrend.com/).