Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Sheung Shui today (February 21) in which a 68-year-old woman died.

About 4.10am, a light goods vehicle (LGV) driven by a 59-year-old man was travelling along Jockey Club Road towards Sheung Shui. It reportedly crashed with a heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

Sustaining multiple injuries, the 68-year-old female passenger of the LGV was rushed to North District Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 5.29am. The LGV driver sustained hand and leg injuries and was sent to North District Hospital in conscious state.

The LGV driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death. He is being detained for enquiries.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories North is underway.