Gryphon Offering the Best of Wi-Fi Mesh Systems at Unmatched Prices

Gryphon is a name you can trust, when it comes to choosing wi-fi mesh system for homes and offices. The renowned manufacturer with over two decades of experience is offering a whole range of mesh systems at unmatched prices.

“Gryphon has been in the industry for 20 years, and we proudly boast of the trust and clientele that we have earned over this long period. Our motto is to offer highly advanced networking products that exceed customer expectations in terms of performance and value for money”, said a company’s spokesperson.

Gryphon offers wifi mesh with parental controls systems that deliver lighting fast whole house wifi coverage. These are powered by cutting-edge mesh wifi technology to deliver wall-to-wall, high speed Internet to all the devices connected in the house. The beauty of the product is when you combine two or more mesh systems to get seamless wifi coverage in larger homes minus any dead spot.

Working with a belief to maintain quality benchmark, Gryphon is proud of its products. All its products come with 90 days money-back guarantee, which means that customers can return the product if they do not like it and get no-questions asked refund. That’s not all, the company will bear the return shipping cost as well. Besides mesh wifi systems, Gryphon has a complete range of wifi routers for residential and commercial use.

Talking more about the product, spokesperson said, “We offer two Gryphon routers to choose from. The Gryphon Tower is a powerhouse capable of delivering wi-fi coverage in up to 3000 sq ft of the area. It has 6 high power internal antenna and is ethernet backhaul ready. Gryphon Guardian is a lighter range with 2 high power antenna. Our wifi routers are easy to setup and manage. They come with spectrum wifi parental controls to give families a complete peace of mind.

About Gryphon

Gryphon is a pioneer in wifi router and mesh systems manufacturing. The company has been in the industry for more than two decades, and it has delivered some high performance oriented products over the course. Gryphon products come with 90 days money back guarantee, so that customers get more time to test the product and ensure that it is worth keeping for years.