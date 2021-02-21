FAQ on lung cancer

Cancer has become the evilest word for this world. In the last few years, the rate of lung cancer is on a rapid hike. Repeated attacks of cough and cold, mild chest pain are very common but these might be symptoms of lung cancer also.

What are the risk factors of lung cancer?

We all know both first-hand and second-hand smoking and the use of tobacco is the most identified risk. Apart from this, you should be aware of

Family history. Smoking Exposure rate to a cancer-causing agent like air pollution, arsenic, and radioactive elements (such as radon). Some of the dietary supplements like beta carotene.

What are the most common symptoms?

Cough staying for a long time and getting worse with time is the foremost symptom of lung cancer. However as the cancer cell approach the advance stage you might experience continuous chest pain, breathing problem, blood with cough, repeated attack of pneumonia or bronchitis, swelling of neck and face, and weight and appetite loss.

Do lung tumors always indicate cancer?

Non-cancerous lung tumors also exist but unfortunately, they are very rare. Moreover, before surgery, it’s quite hard to identify if the tumor is cancerous or not. So, in most of the case, we treat the non-cancerous tumors in the same way as of the cancerous one.

Do large doses of antioxidants prevent lung cancer?

Nowadays, before consulting a doctor, most of us keep searching the internet if we experience any unusual health symptoms. There has been a myth those antioxidants like vitamin E lowers the risk of lung cancer.

However, the fact is a bit different. At present, no medically proven concept indicates the lowering of lung cancer risk with the help of vitamin E, rather ongoing studies reveal that few antioxidants, like vitamin-A, beta-carotene foster the risk, mainly in the case of smokers.

Do death is the destiny of lungs cancer patients?

In, 2020, the answer is ‘no.’ The treatments like, radiation therapy, immune therapy, surgery targeted therapy, and chemotherapy are now too advanced. These can now completely cure cancer in some cases. For the rest of the cases, patients can live significantly longer with this disease.

Does a negative chest X-ray confirm that I don’t have lung cancer?

Unfortunately ‘no’. The tumors might appear as just shows behind the ribs, which is hard to detect.

How many types of lung cancer are there?

Two main types are there.

Non-small cell Small-cell

Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common one. The growth and spread of this type of cancer are much slower than those of the other type. Non-small cell has three subtypes.

The first one is adenocarcinoma. In most cases, women and non-smokers get attacked by this. There remain no symptoms at the earlier stage and spread at the slowest rate.

The second one is squamous cell carcinoma. This type is very common in smokers and starts showing the signs at an earlier stage.

The third one is ‘large-cell carcinoma.’ This type is rarely identified and shows the fastest growth. It spread to distant body parts.

Can lung cancer be prevented?

Sorry, but the answer is ‘no.’ Yet, you can lower the risks by avoiding the mentioned risk factor. Early detection always offers a better chance to fully recover but as discussed, in the most common type of lung cancer, there remain almost no signs.

