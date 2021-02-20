PM greets people of Arunachal Pradesh on the Statehood Day

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has greeted people of Arunachal Pradesh on the Statehood Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings to the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The people of this state are known for their culture, courage and strong commitment to India’s development. May Arunachal Pradesh keep scaling new heights of progress.”