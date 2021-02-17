Pooja Bedi launched NGO Habitat for Humanity India’s Build Yourself, Build India initiative

Actress and motivational speaker Pooja Bedi launched NGO Habitat for Humanity India’s Build Yourself, Build India initiative with a powerful session on driving personal transformation and self-development. Build Yourself, Build India is a series of workshop organised by Habitat for Humanity India to help corporate professionals and HR leaders energise themselves by focusing on their body, mind and soul amidst a stressful environment.

“Working remotely in the wake of the COVID-19 induced lockdown has been a challenging and disorienting factor for many. It has brought to the forefront the issue of mental health. Through this workshop, our goal was to inspire corporate professionals to reinvent themselves. Compassion and kindness should be central to one’s company culture and employees should participate in community development projects like building homes for

vulnerable people in order to build an inclusive and vibrant society,” stated Pooja Bedi.

“Pooja’s workshop was an amalgamation of philosophy, metaphysics, healing modalities, science, theosophy and motivated the corporate professionals to focus on self-development and transformation,” said Dr Vikas Vats, President HR Association of India after attending the workshop.

Pooja Bedi has been associated with Habitat for Humanity for more than 14 years and has helped low-income families in Maharashtra build homes. Sabira Merchant, noted media personality and India’s top etiquette trainer will hold the next exclusive session of ‘Build Yourself, Build India’. To participate, write to info@hfhindia.org