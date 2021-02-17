EMCER, a fast growing company in the Tile industry awards the PR Mandate to Bubble Communication

Emcer, a leader in the ceramics industry; comes with a combined Tile experience of over 40 years as their Founders Dipak Patel & Gautam Patel are considered to be pioneers for undertaking numerous initiatives in the Indian Tile industry. EMCER has become a brand name to reckon with Architects, Interior Designers in India and the Middle East in a short span and for amplifying its Marketing Communication, the company has awarded its PR rights to Mumbai based award winning agency Bubble Communication. This mandate will facilitate strategized communication across all media channels, the brand’s image and reputation management and efficient external communication overall.

EMCER, with an unmatched experience of over four decades, aims to revolutionize the industry by introducing never-before seen slabs that are sure to raise the bar of grandeur a notch higher. The brand believes that providing quality is no longer a unique selling proposition but it is a mandate or a norm. Hence, as long-lasting quality remains a priority for the brand, innovation also lies at the core of the brand’s values.

EMCER is a brand that is loved not just pan India but also globally. While having international wings, EMCER produces all its designs in India. “The brand is also actively working towards a better future for not just its own domain but the environment at large. We certainly wish to be a part of ‘change’ and we are certain that Bubble will help us participate in conversations facilitating the same.” Said Mr. Dipak Patel, Chairman, EMCER. The company’s production unit is equipped with Bio-Gas and Solar Energy plants which ensure zero harmful emissions in the atmosphere.

Gautam Patel, Managing Director, EMCER said, “We are thrilled to have an energetic agency like Bubble on board. The agency shares a common value with out brand which is that of innovation. Its been a great run for EMCER so far and we aim at constantly evolving as the market evolves, bringing forth better solutions to cater to new requirements in the industry and we are certain that Bubble shall help us highlight the same extensively and enhance EMCER’s visibility in the ceramics industry as they have done with several brands in a decade in the allied businesses.”

“We have, over a decade worked with several Tile brands in India and hence are familiar with the genetics of Tile companies both from communication and innovation perspective. EMCER as a brand, in a very short span, has been at the forefront of introducing new technologies to India. Our vision is to initiate meaningful communication and create a thought leadership position for the Brand. EMCER not just offers premium quality but also offers a world class experience of home décor and living. We want to position EMCER as the ultimate benchmark in the ceramics industry.” Said Ms. Aarti Notiyal, Founder and Director, Bubble Communication.