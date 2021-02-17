Oregon Hospice Care Explains The Importance Of A Living Will

Harbor Light Hospice, an Oregon Hospice Agency, has recently released a new educational resource that focuses on explaining the importance of a living will. The new article is guided by the hospice care experts at Harbor Light Hospice who have extensive experience helping clients work through difficult end-of-life care and events that arise surrounding these situations. They have created this new blog to help readers understand why a living will is so important to have.

Harbor Light Hospice offers readers some valuable information regarding the importance of a living will. In the article, they begin by explaining what a living will is and what it typically contains. They go on to explain why it is essential to have a living will including reasons such as protecting family when you are unable to communicate anymore, preventing disagreements within the family, maintaining control over medical treatments and procedures, and reducing unwanted medical bills. The team at Harbor Light hopes that this information will help readers get a better understanding of why it is so critical to have a living will.

While this new article focuses on explaining the details of a living will, Harbor Light’s website provides visitors with more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Harbor Light Hospice offers proven hospice care services that can handle conditions such as ALS, cancer, dementia, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, neurological diseases, and more. Harbor Light Hospice operates under a philosophy of care that provides support to patients with life-limiting illness and their loved ones during the end-of-life. Their team promotes dignity and emphasizes quality of life for those who choose to die in a familiar setting surrounded by those they love.

With the addition of this new article, the team at Harbor Light Hospice hopes that readers will understand why it is imperative to have a living will in order to reduce stress, confusion, and excessive medical bills.

