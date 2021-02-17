KNMA introduces new Game Craft series on its digital platforms

With schools and offices still mostly virtual, and with many people opting to continue staying at home, the uptick in digital activities continues. Home crafting workshops are gaining popularity and attracting not just children but also young adults who are looking to stay busy and enjoy perfecting new skills. Keeping this in mind, KNMA continues to innovate and find new and interesting topics to explore and engage with audiences of all ages.

This time around with the ‘Game Craft’ series, it is a trip down memory lane with DIY videos to craft your own classic hand held games. The series includes episodes that covermaking a Skywheel, Marble Labyrinth, Foosball or Table Soccer box and a Mini Mario game. The materials needed are kept simple and tend to be easily available, so anybody can join in. The series kicked off on February 3, 2021 and will be screen every Wednesday until February 24, 2021. You can view the episodes across social media platforms including the KNMA website, Facebook page, Instagram page and YouTube page.

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Established by art collector Kiran Nadar in 2010, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is the first privately-funded museum of art exhibiting modern and contemporary works from India and the sub-continent. Located in New Delhi NCR, India’s capital city, KNMA hosts an ever-growing collection of artworks that both highlights a magnificent generation of 20th-century Indian painters from the post- Independence decades and engages with the different art practices of younger contemporaries.

Sponsored by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, KNMA is focused on bridging the gap between art and the public and fostering a museum-going culture in India. KNMA aims to become a place for confluence, dialogue and collaboration through its curatorial initiatives and exhibitions, school and college workshops, art appreciation discourses, symposiums, and public programs.