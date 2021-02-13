Yokohama Tyres Equipped Cars Remain strong in Round 3 at FMSCI INRC Rally at Coimbatore

Chetan Shivram driving on Yokohama Advan Rally Tyres along with his co-driver Shahid Salman, makes place on the podium with 2nd position in the INRC 2 category at the marquee motorsports event, the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), organized by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

Vaibhav Marathe & Suhan M Kabeer in a Honda City VTEC finish in style to the top position in INRC 4 category driving on Yokohama Advan Rally Tyres .

Defending Champion, Chetan Shivram, said “In-spite of not running a full spec INRC 2 car, the amount of bite Yokohama Advan Rally Tyres offer, gave us an edge to go faster through the corners and we could secure 2nd position on the podium. The Rally of Coimbatore is one of the most treacherous terrains, and we haven’t had a single flat during the stages.”

Arjun Rao after finishing the day 1 with 2nd position in INRC 3 DNF(did not finish) due to a mechanical failure just 3 km before the finish line, also, Lokesh Gowda DNF due to mechanical failure.

Advan Rally Tyres have a long standing heritage of over 40 years, and have been tested and trusted by the rallyists all over the world. Currently, Advan A035 is being used for the gravel sections of INRC.

About Yokohama India

Yokohama India Pvt. Ltd. is a 100% subsidiary of The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. Yokohama Rubber Company completed the 100th year of its establishment in 2017. Yokohama India has been supplying high quality passenger car and SUV tyre since 2007 in the Indian Market. Yokohama’s 1st manufacturing plant located at Bahadurgarh,