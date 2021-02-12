As on 31.12.2020, against total stocks of 529.59 LMT (Wheat + Rice), the total storage capacity available with Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the State Agencies (both owned and hired capacity), is 819.19 LMT. As such, there is sufficient capacity for storage of central pool foodgrains at the national level.

Total production of Rice and Wheat in the country during the last five years and current year is as under:

(Fig. in LMT)

Kharif Marketing Season (KMS)/ Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) Wheat Rice 2015-16 865.26 1044.07 2016-17 922.88 1097.00 2017-18 985.12 1115.20 2018-19 971.10 1164.20 2019-20 1035.96 1184.25

Grain available with FCI is stored and preserved scientifically over long periods. Out of these stocks, small quantities of food grains accrue as damaged mainly due to natural calamities like cyclone/floods, transit damages etc. No damage can be directly attributed to lack of adequate Storage space and handling facilities.

The quantum of damaged foodgrains in FCI during the last five years is given below:

Year Damage Accrual in FCI (In Lakh tonnes) % Damaged foodgrain against offtake quantity 2015-16 0.03 0.01 2016-17 0.09 0.02 2017-18 0.027 0.006 2018-19 0.05 0.01 2019-20 0.02 0.004

