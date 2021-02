The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has taken various measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic by making amendments in the Companies Act, 2013, Rules made thereunder, and by issuing various circulars from time to time. The details of such measures taken by the Ministry are attached as Annexure .

This was stated by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.