Expression of Interest invited for setting up of Mega Food Parks

Ministry of Food Processing Industries has floated Expression of Interest (EoI) for submission of proposals for setting up of Mega Food Parks in the country under Mega Food Park Scheme (MFPS) on 03.02.2021. The last date for submission of the proposal is 03.03.2021.

Ministry has been implementing Mega Food Park Scheme to create modern infrastructure for the food processing. This scheme is now a component of the new Central Sector Umbrella Scheme – Pradhan MantriKisanSampadaYojana (PMKSY).

The proposals under Mega Food Park Scheme for setting up of Mega Food Parks in the country are invited through Expression of Interest (EoI) from time to time. Selection of suitable proposals for these projects is done as per the Scheme guidelines, based on the merit, through a three-tier stringent appraisal process as per the prefixed criteria.

As per the Mega Food Park Scheme guidelines, the Scheme provides a capital grant at the rate of 50 percent of the eligible project cost in general areas and at the rate of 75 percent of eligible project cost in difficult and hilly areas i.e. North East Region including Sikkim, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and ITDP notified areas of the States subject to a maximum grant of Rs.50 crore per project. The time schedule for completion and successful operationalization of a Mega Food Park project is 30 months from the date of final approval to the project.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Food and Processing Industries, Shri RameswarTeli in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

